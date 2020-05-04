Over 200 players in League One alone could be out-of-contract before another ball is kicked, leaving clubs in limbo about whether they can field a full squad if the season resumes.

Football as a career is often considered luxurious, well paid and the players out-of-touch with the real world. Yet, League One and its wage structure is a far cry from the Premier League playboy lifestyle.

Traditionally, contracts end in June, and with football likely to only continue in mid-June at the earliest many players will be as concerned about futures as the national workforce. Their lifestyles compare with contractors in the sense they live to their means; mortgages still exist, bills still need to be paid and with contracts expiring, a lot of players will be nervous about their futures. This is especially so as being on a ‘Bosman’ is only beneficial if there are clubs looking to sign players and no one can be certain of that.

Seamus Conneely, captain of Accrington Stanley has gone on record with BBC News as concerned. The club captain becomes a free-agent in eight weeks, and with Accrington being one of the smallest clubs in the Football League, they are in no place to guarantee new deals, even for their captain!

One of the perceived financially stable clubs in the league, Ipswich Town, currently operating with debts (albeit underwritten by owner Marcus Evans) of £90 million. They have eight players in the first-team squad alone unsure of their future, which includes both ends of the career scale. Iconic midfielder Cole Skuse, is in his mid-30s, and despite playing regularly throughout his career, Skuse has experienced a frustrating season of injury and squad rotation. The assured midfielder must also feel that the young and hungry players such as Andre Dozzell (Pictured) will be looked after first. Armando Dobra, the exciting Albanian youth international is also on the contract list but will court more attention should he leave Portman Road.

Most of Bolton’s squad only signed short term deals in August, due to the clubs’ insecure situation, whilst Blackpool, a club traditionally keen on short term deals, has several first-teamers looking towards uncertain futures. The change of manager just before COVID-19 must also create uncertainty.

At this point, most articles would include an XI out of contract, but you can find that just anywhere.

This is The72, we respect you more than that. Just like you, ‘We love the Football League’ and feel that such an aggregated line-up cheapens the situation at hand.