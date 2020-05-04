During his column for The Times, Derby County man Wayne Rooney has said that Middlesbrough loan man Ravel Morrison was better than Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard “by a country mile” during his time with Manchester United.

It is no secret that Ravel Morrison is widely considered as a wasted talent. Emerging from the Manchester United youth academy, Morrison was seen as one of England’s brightest prospects.

However, Morrison has struggled to fulfil his potential and has bounced from club to club, now playing for Middlesbrough on loan from Sheffield United.

Now, Derby County man Wayne Rooney – who was a first-team star with Manchester United when Morrison was emerging into the senior picture – has provided an insight into just how talented he was as a youngster. Rooney wrote in his column for The Times that Morrison was more talented than the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by a “country mile”. He said:

“I remember watching Ravel Morrison thinking he had everything required for a player in his position. He nutmegged Nemanja Vidic three times in the space of a minute in one training game.

“But he struggled with lifestyle and his environment which was sad for him — because I saw Paul Pogba come through, Jesse Lingard, all these players and Ravel was better than any of them by a country mile.

“He’s proof that you can’t escape the fact there are guidelines every player has to obey in professional football.”

Since his emergence from the academy at Manchester United, Morrison has played for the likes of West Ham, Birmingham City, QPR, Cardiff City, Lazio, Atlas, Ostersund, Sheffield United and now Middlesborough. Morrison has played twice for Middlesbrough since joining on loan in the January transfer window.