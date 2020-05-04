Leeds United have brought plenty of youngsters into the senior side from the youth academy over time, some faring better than others.

Here, we take a look at who Leeds United’s top five youngest Championship goalscorers are and delve into where they are now (as per Transfermarkt).

5th – Jonny Howson (18 years, 8 months and 13 days)

Midfielder Jonny Howson had been with Leeds United since the age of just nine before making his debut for the club during the 2006/07 season in the League Cup against Barnet. Later on in the campaign, playing in his seventh game for the club, Howson netted his first goal for the Whites, netting in a 2-1 loss to Norwich City.

Howson went on to play 219 times for Leeds, finding the back of the 27 times and laying on 22 assists. He has since gone on to play for Norwich and is currently with Middlesbrough.

4th – Ronaldo Vieira (18 years, 3 months and 17 days)

Ronaldo Vieira’s first Leeds United goal will be a more recent memory for Whites’ fans. He emerged into the senior picture at Elland Road in 2016 under the management of Steve Evans, scoring his first goal for the club against Norwich, firing home a late winner from distance after coming on off the bench.

The England youth international went on to play 71 times for the club, scoring only one more goal and providing four assists. Vieira left Leeds in the summer of 2018 to join Italian side Sampdoria.

3rd – Jack Clarke (18 years and 1 month)

Another goal not too far back in the memory of supporters will be Jack Clarke’s first for the club, netting against Aston Villa in December 2018 shortly after coming on at half-time in a game where his impact helped Bielsa’s side turn around a two-goal deficit to win 3-2. Clarke was an emerging starlet at the time of his first goal and the finish only helped the hype.

Clarke went on to play 28 times for the club, scoring a further one goal and laying on two assists before leaving to join Spurs after a lengthy transfer saga surrounding the Whites starlet.

2nd – Aaron Lennon (17 years, 8 months and 10 days)

One of many players to break through the Leeds United academy and go on to enjoy a successful career is former England international winger Aaron Lennon. He emerged into the senior picture aged just 17 and netted his first and only goal for the club in a 3-2 win over Sunderland, pushing on and becoming a first-team regular from then on.

Lennon left Leeds in 2005 to join Spurs and has since gone on to play for Everton and Burnley, also appearing 21 times for England.

1st – Simon Walton (17 years, 1 month and six days)

The Whites’ youngest Championship goalscorer has held the record for getting on 16 years now. Simon Walton came through Leeds’ academy and was involved in the England youth set up from 2002 to 2005. He netted his first of three goals for the club in a 1-1 draw against Reading in October 2004 and went on to play 35 times for the club.

Since leaving Leeds in 2006, Walton has had his fair share of clubs. The 32-year-old has spent time with Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, QPR, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool, Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield United, Hartlepool United, Stevenage, Crawley Town, Garforth Town, Guiseley, Sutton United, Billericay Town, Maidstone United and Havant and Waterlooville.