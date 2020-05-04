Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers’ loaned in midfielder Luke Amos has reflected on his serious knee injury suffered in 2018.

Luke Amos has been with Spurs since 2006 and in the summer of 2018, it seemed that Amos was pushing a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans. He appeared in the club’s first game of the season against Newcastle United but his progress was halted by a cruel knee injury.

Amos suffered a ruptured ACL in a game for the club’s Under-23s side and would not feature again in the 2018/19 campaign.

This season has seen Amos return to action on loan with Queens Park Rangers, coming into Mark Warburton’s side to bolster his midfield ranks. Now, with the injury behind him, Amos has looked back on the moment it happened. Speaking to the club’s official website about the injury, he said:

“It was one freak moment. I went to press – I must have done that a million times in my life – but this one time I went to turn then everything in my knee just crunched and clicked.

“I instantly thought, I’ve worked so hard for so long to get into this position and now it’s all going to be taken away from me. I’m so close to the first team, so close to the Premier League. That’s all I could think about.

“I limped to the changing room by myself and when I got in there I just started crying. My knee swelled up straight away, the pain was unbearable and the doctors gave me loads of pain killers but it wouldn’t stop it.”

Since joining QPR, Amos has netted two goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for the club.