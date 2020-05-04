Speaking to Polish news outlet Weszlo, Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz has said that he could look to make a loan move away from Elland Road next season.

Leeds United signed young Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz in the summer of 2019, bringing him in to link up with the club’s Under-23s side. The 18-year-old has only managed one senior appearance this season but has earned praise for his performances for the club’s Under-23s outfit.

Now, Bogusz has been speaking about his hopes and ambitions for next season. The youngster is keen to be playing senior football in the 2020/21 campaign but acknowledges that it will be difficult to achieve that with Leeds if they win promotion. Speaking to Polish news outlet Weszlo, the Leeds midfielder said:

“[My goal next seasons is to] Start playing in the first-team in England. I don’t know if it will be in Leeds, but I miss playing at full stands for stakes. I would like to regularly appear in a senior team, I don’t know whether it’ll be in Championship or League One. Knowing life, when Leeds will advance to the Premier League, I’ll have to look for a loan.”

Bogusz went on to reveal that he had the chance to leave on loan in the window prior to the start of the season, only for the Whites to deny him the chance in favour of keeping him with the club.

“Now they didn’t let me go, which is a shame because I had a nice opportunity to go to another club with a chance to play. I want someone to finally hear about me not only during U-23 matches.

“But I know I can do it here. I even had an offer from Poland when I was here in Leeds, but even the club did not want me to be loaned to our league. I didn’t want it either.”

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United allow Bogusz to make a loan move away from Elland Road in the summer transfer window or if they look to bring him into the senior side. A loan move away would allow him to gain more senior experience, rather than remaining with the club’s Under-23s.