Stoke City loan man James Chester has said in his column for The Athletic that he is still waiting on a decision regarding his future at parent club Aston Villa.

James Chester made a loan move to Stoke City in the summer transfer window having fallen down the pecking order with Aston Villa. The defender was a fixture in Villa’s side in the first half of the 2018/19 season but a knee injury meant he featured only four times after the turn of the year.

While on loan with Stoke, Chester has featured seven times in the Championship, playing the full 90 minutes on six occasions.

Chester’s deal with Aston Villa expires at the end of the season and it awaits to be seen what the club have planned for his future. The 31-year-old has provided an insight into his current position via his column for The Athletic, saying:

“My deal ends on [June 30] but I haven’t discussed it as there is no definitive stance yet. There is the chance contracts could be extended automatically to the end of the season, whatever the new date is, and that would be fine by me.

“But I can see other situations where a player might not want to play on to avoid risking injury and jeopardising any move.”

Chester went on to discuss how the financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic could help free agents, with free agency a possibility for the Villa loanee.

“I think the crisis will change how the free agent market works. Five years ago, being 31 and out of contract would have been a wonderful position.

“But the dynamic of football seems to have altered in that time, where clubs prefer to spend money on younger players, hoping for them to improve and their value to rise. Now though, if clubs have tighter budgets, a free transfer might become popular again.

“I’m fortunate in that the money I’ve earned in my career gives me a buffer, whatever happens.”