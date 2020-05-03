Speaking to BBC Sport, Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has said that he is taking advantage of the time off to plan the Bluebirds’ recruitment for the upcoming transfer window.

It remains unknown as to when the summer transfer window will be opening this summer, with no word on whether or not it will take place as usual or once the football seasons eventually comes to an end.

But, regardless of when it is, clubs will be hoping to be as prepared as possible. And, one club who is making sure it is ready for the window is Cardiff City. Bluebirds boss Neil Harris has said that in the time off, he has started to think about the club’s recruitment and what the financial implications of the COVID-19 will mean for football.

Harris spoke to the BBC about Cardiff’s summer window preparations and the changes he thinks will come as a result of the pandemic, saying:

“It becomes about recruitment – thinking about the squad, thinking about out-of-contract players. What are the financial implications going to be on football and our club in particular? Are we going to be able to bring anybody in? There is a lot of talk about recruitment at the moment.

“I think the real knock-on effect will be in the next transfer window and the one after that – at least two transfer windows if not more. I think it will slow down the progress of foreigners coming into the game in the UK because I don’t think the money will be there.

“I think we will see lower wages within the country, from the Premier League downwards. We are seeing conversations in League One and League Two about salary caps, spending per team, and I think that can only be a good thing to get the game going again.”