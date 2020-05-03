West Bromwich Albion was relegated two seasons ago from the Premier League and was desperately unlucky to not go back up last season, beaten in the Play-Off Final by City rivals Aston Villa. However, they regrouped and sit poised to return with the Baggies occupying 2nd in the Championship table behind Leeds United. A large part of this success can be attributed to one man – Matheus Pereira. Now they face a final deadline to find the money to seal a deal say The Mirror.

23-year-old, Belo Horizonte-born Brazilian Pereira has been on loan at West Brom this season from Portuguese giants Sporting, having come up through the age ranks at the club to grace their first-team picture. Finding it hard to break through (27 appearances/six goals/four assists), Pereira has seen his football education continue on loans to FC Nuremberg (21 appearances/three goals/two assists) and now West Brom.

It’s at the Hawthorns that the young attacking winger has sparked and come alive. In 34 games this season the young wing star has made 34 appearances, scoring six goals and providing an astounding 16 assists in his first taste of English football. This output has marked him out as a loan deal that the Baggies want to turn into a permanent deal.

Whilst they may want to make Pereira’s deal a permanent one, Sporting has issued a deadline for a deal completion that is basically an ultimatum. With COVID-19 playing havoc with football in general, it is also having a specific effect on the dealings between West Brom and Sporting – West Brom meant to be signing the Brazilian on permanent terms on May 31.

The Mirror’s Nursey says that Sporting “have given West Brom an extra 30 days to stump up £8.25million” for Pereira who has become a fan favourite at the club. Should the Baggies not be able to find this money, Pereira will not be their man. Nursey adds that it is said that Sporting “will not be allowing any further extensions” beyond the 30 days – June 30.

Should West Brom not be able to free up that £8.25milion, then you would be right in thinking that they will be missing out on a vital piece of their Premier League armoury.