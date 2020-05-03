There were very few people unless they were true aficionados of Polish football, who had heard of either Mateusz Bogusz or his team Ruch CHorzow before the then 17-year-old moved to Leeds United. Through a series of sparkling displays for the Whites Under-23s, the now 18-year-old is beginning to catch the eyes of many fans. In an interview with Weszlo, attacking midfielder Bogusz gave an insight into the training methods at Elland Road under legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The young Pole came to Leeds United as definitely one for the future. Many thought, what with his age, that he’d been signed to represent the age groups at the Whites, likely starting in the Under-18s to acclimatise him with English football. However, since his signing the #10 has been making big strides with the Under-23s who are coached by Spaniard Carlos Corberan.

The promise that he had has been seen played out on the field for Corberan’s charges and many fans are wondering if and when he will get a run-out with the first-team proper. That opportunity is likely in the pipeline and the Whites are a club well versed in blooding new and young talent such as Bogusz.

Speaking to Weszlo, not only does the teen midfielder confirm that Serie A side Napoli were also interested in acquiring him, but he also opens up a little insight into the training methods that Leeds employ, methods that have changed them from a midtable side accepting mediocrity to one challenging for promotion.

After commenting that the training with Leeds is different to how training plays out in Poland, he elaborates as to just how different this is. On training, he adds: “If you saw such training, you could really be slightly surprised. Everything is based on match situations, total subordination to the next opponent. We, the reserve ones, and those who catch the bench from time to time, always play with the first 11/11 team. We position ourselves like the opponent we will play with on the weekend.”

He admits that the methods are not liked by all Leeds United players, that “they are not cool and pleasant for everyone.” That sentiment echoes the tales of Bielsa’s infamous ‘murderball’ sessions. One detail that Bogusz does add is that the 11vs11 games seem to be a constant in the training schedule with Bogusz admitting that “there is always such a game 3-4 days before the match.”