Nobody had heard of him before he arrived at Elland Road unless you were a die-hard fan of Polish football. Yet, Mateusz Bogusz has caught the eye at Elland Road. Leeds United weren’t the only ones with interest in the rated attacking midfielder, something which Bogusz himself confirms when speaking to Polish source Weszlo.

Bogusz came through the ranks at Ruch Chorzow, who ply their trade in Poland’s 2 Liga – the third tier of competition. He turned 18 in August last year, but before joining Leeds, the youngster has already featured for the first team 19 times in the league.

Since his arrival at Leeds United, the energetic attacking midfielder has shown just why the Whites thought highly enough of him to bring him to the club. He scored for the first-team on their mini-tour of Australia and has been catching the eye in his performances for the Under-23s.

YouTube: Mateusz Bogusz Highlights vs Western Sydney Wanderers | 2019

Such is his ability and potential, Leeds United weren’t the only ones whose eyes were caught due to the Polish youngster’s performances. As confirmed by Bogusz himself, there was also interest from Serie A side Napoli. When asked about this ‘interest’, Bgusz replied: “Yes, I had a test [trial] offer, but Ruch didn’t want to let me go. The proposal came in the middle of the season, somehow in March or April. I don’t know if coach Roch himself vetoed because of the time it was in the competition.”

The Polish youngster is continuing to make a name for himself with Leeds United’s Under-23s. The consistency of his performances has gotten Leeds United fans talking about how long it will be before Bogusz gets his chance of a run-out with the first-team proper.