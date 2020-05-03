Leeds United are a side on a hi-wire at the moment. It has been exhilarating to watch them this season as they drove to the summit of the Championship table. Yet, at the same time, they are now sat there, arms outstretched trying to balance with football at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. No one knows how the Leagues will restart or how they will play out. However, Phil Hay, in writing for The Athletic says that whilst the Whites are ready to defend their promotion interests should decisions go against them hitting England’s top league.

Promotion to the Premier League is within their reach but the Whites aren’t stretching out for it just yet. Leeds remain dedicated to fulfilling the nine remaining matches as a first-up option, even if that has to be in the sterile environment of behind-closed-doors football. Beyond that, it is thought that the Whites will obviously accept a promotion to the Premier League via the method of ‘sporting merit’ should both the EFL and Premier League campaigns be pulled due to the current, and still developing, COVID-19 situation.

Hay does offer a hint of a caveat though about other courses of action open to the Whites. Discussing one of these avenues, he writes: “Legal action is seen as inevitable if the EFL moves to declare the 2019-20 campaign null and void, but Leeds are not actively seeking advice on that front and will not do so unless the Premier League pulls up the drawbridge by blocking promotion.”

Whilst Leeds United are not, according to Hay, currently exploring the option of taking legal advice should promotion be denied, it does remain an option on the back-burner. On the indecision which could trigger such thinking from Leeds, Hay adds: “The grey area will come if the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ runs aground and the division is left hanging. Leeds do not expect the Premier League to relegate clubs in the face of an incomplete campaign but would argue strongly for promotion to a top division which increases in size for one season.”

In a campaign struck by the coronavirus pandemic, big decisions still need to be made and there are sure to still be twists and turns up ahead.