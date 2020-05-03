When Leeds United brought in Illan Meslier from French side Lorient it was only ever going to be as a back-up to the Whites then-incumbent #1, Kiko Casilla. Spaniard Casilla signed from Real Madrid in January 2019 and was installed as United’s go-to stopper. However, after his FA ban for racially abusing opponent Jonathan Leko, Meslier stepped up. Such has been the impression he has made that The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath says the Whites are aiming for a permanent deal for the 20-year-old.

Ahead of his promotion to the first-team set-up following Casilla’s eight-game ban, Meslier’s only start came in the 1-0 FA Cup Third Round loss at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. In that game, the French youngster showed just why his skill-set appeals to Marcelo Bielsa and fits the legendary Argentine’s football ethos. He was calm and collected and marshalled his area well. On top of this, his distribution was such that it helped get Leeds on the front foot against their worried Premier League opponents.

Since being promoted to stand-in #1 at Elland Road, Meslier has featured in shut-out wins against Hull City at the KCOM (0-4) and Elland Road against Huddersfield Town (2-0). He’s looked stable and secure between the sticks, almost like he’s been there since the start of the season.

However, exposure like he saw at The Emirates also brought his to the attention of sides other than Leeds and it is this that is forcing Leeds United’s hand in matters. Reporter McGrath says that “Leeds will look to keep Illan Meslier away from Premier League clubs by turning his loan into a permanent deal” but this all depends on the Whites achieving promotion from the Championship.

McGrath continues by saying that 20-year-old Meslier “has impressed top-flight clubs during his loan” in the three appearances that he’s made for Leeds this season. He adds that Meslier “looks likely to be heading to a Premier League club” and that Leeds are looking to gain promotion and then make the youngster part of their plans going forward.