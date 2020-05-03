After their seemingly customary bubble where things start to go wrong, Leeds United had righted cart and a run of five consecutive victories saw them top the Sky Bet Championship and open up a seven-point cushion over a chasing playoff pack headed by Fulham who tend to finish seasons strongly. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and ended sport, football included. No-one knows what happens next but Phil Hay, writing for The Athletic, says that Leeds United are prepared.

Conflicting noises is the best way to describe the mixed messages that are coming from the football authorities at the moment. On one hand, some pundits and voices in the media are saying that Championship players have been told that their season is likely over only for other voices to pipe up that they should get themselves ready for a June restart.

Whenever football does finally come back, if it does so, it will be under the guidance of the Government and following strict protocols. Testing of returning players will be a must, it has to be. Then there’s the not-so-small matter of maintaining public health and safety so games will be played out in the sterile behind-closed-doors atmosphere usually associated with club infringements or crowd trouble.

As with all 71 EFL clubs, uncertainty needs to be planned for and for Leeds United this is no different. Players have been provided with fully-individualised fitness routines and multiple pieces of gym equipment as the Whites ready for whatever eventuality is put forward regarding the Championship and its restart.

With uncertainty ruling the roost, it might be a government-sanctioned restart or it might be an EFL-mandated closure and Hay writes that the Whites are prepared for both eventualities. Quoting ‘sources’ Hay writes: “the club will continue to press for their nine remaining games to be staged but at the same time, they are planning to lobby hard for promotion should a line be drawn after 37 matches.”

In essence, you cannot blame Leeds United for taking this stance. If a line is drawn in the sand by the EFL, who then says that the campaign is over, then the Whites have every right to push to be promoted. To their credit, the EFL has said that they will make their decisions based on ‘sporting merit’, an idea espoused by UEFA and adopted by the French FA when curtailing their top two leagues.