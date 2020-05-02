Speaking to Bristol Sport TV, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has said that he expects loan man Benik Afobe and defender Tamas Kalas to make a return to action when the season resumes.

Loan man Benik Afobe has been out of action for seven months now, after suffering a serious knee injury early into his loan spell with Bristol City. The striker had enjoyed a successful start to life with the club, scoring three goals in five appearances for the club.

Another Robins man whose involvement has been limited this season is defender Tamas Kalas. Kalas joined the club permanently last summer but in his first season with the club on a permanent basis, the Czech has struggled with injuries, limiting him to 17 appearances across all competitions.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the football world to a halt, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has said that there are “winners and losers” from the situation. Speaking to Bristol Sport TV, Johnson said that he is hopeful of having Afobe and Kalas back to full fitness by the time the season resumes. He said:

“There’s certainly winners and losers out of this unfortunate pandemic we’ve got. here are definitely reasons to be optimistic, I think that’s the key.

“Players like Benik Afobe, with seven months out, have had two or three months to get ahead of steam to be able to be reintroduced back to the first-team squad.

“The likes of Kalas, who has been struggling pretty much all season with a bit of a knee injury that’s affecting him so we expect to get him back.

“It’s not only the name on the teamsheet but the human being at their best, mentally and physically, having a clean run at it. We always talk in pre-season about how important they are, every player that seems to have a solid pre-season, it gives them a base.

“It enables us to have a three or four-week pre-season and get everybody in tip-top shape. I’m moving into the last nine games with a very optimistic and positive mindset, that’s for sure.”