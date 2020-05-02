Speaking to Sky Sports, Queens Park Rangers loan man Jordan Hugill has sent a message to West Ham boss David Moyes, saying he would love to prove himself in the top flight.

Jordan Hugill has enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint on loan with Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. The West Ham loanee has netted an impressive 13 goals across all competitions so far this campaign, laying on one assist in the process.

He joined the club having fallen down the pecking order with West Ham, leaving to secure some consistent game time in the Championship.

Now, having enjoyed a decent year with the R’s, Hugill has sent a message to the Hammers and manager David Moyes, saying he would love to take the opportunity to prove himself to Moyes and the staff at the London Stadium. He said:

“I’d love to prove myself at a Premier League club.

“It’s what every player wants to do, because it is the best. And if the opportunity is there for me, I’d love to take it and prove David Moyes right, and the whole staff there to prove them right for signing me and that it was the right decision to do that.

“For me, personally, that has got to be my aim.”

In total, Hugill has played only three games for West Ham since signing from Preston North End, netting no goals. It will be interesting to see if Moyes gives Hugill the chance to prove himself in the top flight after impressing with QPR this season.