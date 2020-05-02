Barnsley forward mamadou Thiam is a target for French side Sochaux, as per a report by sport witness.

He is set to leave Oakwell this summer when his contract expires and could be poised for a move back to France.

Thiam, who is 25 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Barnsley and has played just nine games in all competitions this season.

The Tykes swooped to sign him in July 2017 on a three-year deal from Ligue 2 side Dijon but they were relegated from the Championship in his first season at the club. Nevertheless, Thiam helped them gain an immediate promotion back from League One last term under Daniel Stendel.

Thiam has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since Stendel’s departure from South Yorkshire last year and will move on when his deal expires.

He could be set to move back to Ligue 2 with Sochaux keeping an eye on his situation. They were sat in 14th position but the French leagues have all been cancelled now so they are free to set their sights on the next campaign, whenever that will be.

Thiam started his career at Dijon and played for their B team before breaking into their senior side in 2014. He was loaned out to Clermont Foot in the 2016/17 season and scored eight times for them before moving to England.

His time at Barnsley looks to be drawing to an end and he now looks likely to depart Gerhard Struber side and move to Eastern France.