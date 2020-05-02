Jordan Rhodes is out of contract at Sheffield wednesday this summer and will have to weigh up his next move.

The striker has been linked with a move to Celtic over recent days.

Rhodes, who is 30 years old, is a proven goal scorer at Championship level but could be set for a new chapter in his career above the border in Scotland.

His time at Hillsborough hasn’t really worked out, he was loaned out to Norwich City last season and has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot this term under Garry Monk. He is in need of a change and Celtic could be the ideal move for him.

The Hoops have had success in bringing players to Glasgow from the Football League. For example, Gary Hooper and Kris Commons, brought in from Scunthorpe United and Derby County respectively, became massive players for the Scottish giants.

Rhodes might be the new man to lead the line for Celtic and would no doubt score goals in the Scottish Premier League. He scored 87 goals in 148 games for Huddersfield Town from 2009 to 2013 and then 85 in 169 at his next club Blackburn Rovers, making him one of the most prolific strikers in Championship history.

The Scotland international helped Middlesbrough gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016 and was part of Daniel Farke’s Norwich side who won the title last term. He is used to winning which is a perfect ingredient for a Celtic signing.

If Rhodes was to make the move to Glasgow this summer, he would provide Neil Lennon’s side with more depth and options in attack and could prove to be a very shrewd signing on a free transfer.