Football is currently suspended and in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No-one is sure, with any degree of certainty, if or when the sport will restart. It is affecting clubs at all levels as they struggle to get some form of plans into place ahead of any possible restart. In an article by Football Insider, Darren Bent says that Leeds United fans are right to worry.

Leeds are best placed for promotion, much better than they were last season. Football’s suspension sees the Whites sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship and they have a seven-point cushion over Fulham in 3rd who head the playoff pack.

Still, there is still much doubt what with rumours that Championship players have been told that it is likely that the current season will not be played out to its natural conclusion due to COVID-testing logistics. Even that news is countered by other sources who say that there is no such decision and that the EFL still wishes to play out all their campaigns.

Add in the doubt of top-tier leagues falling like ordered dominoes with Belgium, Holland and France all folding their seasons and you can see why many Leeds United fans would be justified in worrying that fate and football bad luck would conspire against them and cruelly deny the Whites promotion.

In speaking to Football Insider, former England striker Darren Bent says that he feels the worry of Leeds United fans and says they have every right to feel this way. Commenting, initially, on the countries (above) who have folded their seasons, Bent then moves on to the timescales of getting things back underway in a timely and safe manner.

Bent says of this:“For two years now they should have been promoted but I still think we need to give it more time – if we need to push it back further then do it. The pressure’s going to start coming from UEFA because they’re going to need to be aligned with some of the other countries. I’d be a little bit edgy being a Leeds fan or a player.”

Feeling ‘edgy’ is somewhat a normal situation for Leeds United, one that is exacerbated when dealing with football authorities or governing bodies.

