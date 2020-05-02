West Brom are targeting a move for Bristol city defender taylor moore, according to a report by football insider.

The Baggies have identified the centre-back as a potential summer recruit.

Moore, who is 22 years old, is believed to be valued at around £3 million by fellow Championship side Bristol City.

West Brom may be using the break away from football to plot possible transfer targets for the summer and could see Moore as someone to boost their defensive options for next season.

Moore is currently on loan at League One side Blackpool after joining the Tangerines during the January transfer window to gain more experience.

He joined Bristol City in August 2016 for a fee of £1.5 million from French side Lens and has also been loaned out to Cheltenham Town and Southend United since his move to Ashton Gate.

Moore made 21 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side during the first-half of this season. His contract there expires at the end of the next campaign meaning the Robins could cash in on him to avoid losing him for nothing.

West Brom’s situation is a difficult one considering they are currently 2nd in the table but with it unknown when or even if the season will resume, Slaven Bilic’s side will have to make contingency plans for every outcome.

Moore is young and relatively experienced so could be a good long-term option for the Midlands side. The ex-England Under-20 international could be on the Baggies’ list of transfer targets going into the summer.