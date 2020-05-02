Bristol City defender jack hunt reflects on his Sheffield Wednesday days with fond memories, as per a report by Yorkshire live.

The right-back spent three years at Hillsborough from 2015 to 2018 before departing for the Robins.

Hunt, who is 29 years old, helped the Owls get to the Championship Play-Offs in two out of his three seasons at the club.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, the defender had played for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

Hunt made 108 appearances for the Owls. He has looked back on his time there, as per Yorkshire Live: “It was fantastic. I went on loan and it was kind of a project with a foreign manager (Carlos Carvalhal). It was a completely different way of football that I had seen from many of the English managers I worked for.

“That season (2015/16), we just went from strength to strength. We were the underdogs that probably no one wanted to play against because we played really attractive football and the team just slotted into itself absolutely perfectly.”

Hunt played the full 90 minutes for Wednesday in the Play-Off final at Wembley in 2016, when they were denied promotion to the Premier League by Hull City after Mo Diame’s goal.

He is now a regular for fellow Championship side Bristol City and has been their starting right-back under Lee Johnson for the past two campaigns. His contract at Ashton Gate expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.