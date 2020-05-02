Former Queens Park Rangers defender Ian Baraclough is currently said to be the favourite for the Northern Ireland job according to reports by the Belfast Telegraph.

The 49-year-old has been working with the nation’s Under-21 side for the past three years and is now the front runner to replace current Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill in Northern Ireland’s senior managerial hot seat.

The72 look at Baraclough’s playing career, as well as his managerial experience to determine whether he would be the right man for the huge task of building upon O’Neill’s Northern Ireland legacy.

As a player, Baraclough represented eight different English Football League clubs in a career which spanned out over two decades. He enjoyed four promotions while he made over 100 appearances for three clubs, those being Notts County, Queens Park Rangers and Scunthorpe United.

Baraclough’s coaching career began at Scunthorpe United in 2006 and he later became manager of the club, a six-month reign during the 2010/2011 season which produced just eight wins in 34 matches in all competitions. Since that difficult spell, Baraclough has proved his managerial qualities by guiding League of Ireland club Sligo Rovers to success, winning the league title in 2012 before going on to lift the FAI Cup and Setanta Sports Cup while he later saved Scottish Premiership side Motherwell from relegation in 2015.

His latest managerial role has seen him take charge of Northern Ireland’s Under-21s and Baraclough has done a great job, winning 47.1% of his 17 matches as manager.

The Northern Ireland job is very much a balancing act. It is hugely important to bring through the next generation of homegrown talent, while there is a reliance upon utilising Northern Irish players who play their football within the English footballing pyramid.

In Baraclough’s case for the Northern Ireland job, he is highly-rated by the Northern Irish Football Association while those players who have come through the youth system hold huge respect for him. Combine those factors with the wealth of English Football League experience and knowledge that Baraclough has accumulated during his playing and managerial career and Northern Ireland could have themselves a very worthy candidate for their managerial vacancy.