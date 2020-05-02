Derby County will still sign FC Groningen defender mike te wierik this summer as planned, as per a report by Derbyshire live.

The centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Rams and is poised to join on a three-year deal this June, despite the ongoing uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Te Wierik, who is 27 years old, has been a key player for Groningen over the past few seasons in the Eredivisie and was their captain. However, he wanted to see out his contract there and move to England as a new chapter in his career.

He has spent his whole career to dare in Holland and started out at Heracles, playing over 150 games before switching to rivals Groningen two years ago.

Derby fans have had to be patient with new boss Phillip Cocu this season during his first year as a manager in the Championship. There was a lot of expectation around the club after getting to the Play-Off final under Frank Lampard in the last campaign.

The Rams made a slow start to this season under the former PSV and Fenerbahce manager but started to hit some form and climb the table before the enforced break imposed in early March.

The signing of te Wierik for next term is a boost for the club and he will strengthen their defence. Cocu will be hoping to bring in some more familiar faces to bolster his squad over the coming months and make them more competitive next time around.