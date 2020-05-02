According to Dutch source Voetbal Primeur (VP), Swansea City could be about to lose Dutch 19-year-old Kees de Boer with reprieved Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag ready to pounce.

VP says that Den Haag “has three transfer-free [free agents] in its sights” with de Boer amongst Maxime Soulas (PSV Youth) and Samy Bourard (FC Eindhoven). All three are seen as prospective incomings for Den Haag due to the fact that no fees will be involved.

De Boer started off his football education at FC Volendam before a 2001 youth move to Dutch giants Ajax and their formidable academy. He progressed to the Under-17s at the Dutch giants before a transfer to Swansea’s Under-18s in early July 2017. A year later, de Boer was promoted to the Swans Under-23s.

Since arriving in Wales, the young central midfielder has featured extensively for the youth sides for the South Wales side. He turned out 21 times for the Under-18s (three goals/three assists) and 31 times (one goal/three assists) for the Under-23s. 13 of those appearances (one goal/one assist) have come for the Under-23s in this season’s Premier League 2 competition before a halt was called to football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Volendam-born youngster has struggled to break through into Swansea’s first-team plans with only a one-minute run-out in this season’s EFL Cup in a 3-1 win over Northampton Town. Now it seems that there will be no further opportunities and that he will have to pick up the pieces back in his native Holland.