Sunderland are starting to plan for summer recruitment, as per a report by the sunderland echo.

The break away from football has provided the Black Cats with the time and opportunity to scout out potential targets for next season.

Parkinson will be gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at the Stadium of Light this summer and the former Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers boss will be eager to bring in his own players.

Sunderland were sat in 7th position in League One before the season was brought to a halt in early March, outside of the Play-Offs on goal difference behind Peterborough United with 11 games still left to play.

Parkinson has provided an update on the summer transfers, as per the Sunderland Echo: “I’ve had a lot of agents calling me about players, but you know that a lot of the conversations are just preliminary, sounding you out.

“But it has to continue because players at other clubs will be out of contract, and this is when those talks would normally be cranking up.”

He added: “Obviously it’s very different this year but it pays to plan and be prepared for when we do get the go-ahead to play again.

“I just need to keep my ear to the ground in terms of who might be available, what other clubs are doing with their players etc.”

Sunderland are in need of some reinforcements to improve their squad over the coming months as their wait to get out of the third tier continues.