On-loan Portsmouth defender sean raggett is unsure of his future at Fratton park, as per a report by the news.

The centre-back is on loan from Premier League side Norwich City but is out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of next month.

With it yet to be known when or if the football season will resume, Raggett, like many other players, is in the dark over his situation.

The 26 year old has made 36 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side since his loan switch last summer.

Raggett joined Norwich in 2017 from Lincoln City but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by with the Canaries. They have loaned him back out to the Imps and to Rotherham United since his move there.

He has provided an update on his immediate future at Pompey, as per the News: “I’m out of contract at Norwich at the end of June and nobody knows what they’re going to do, if players can extend their contract for a short amount of time or sign a completely new deal.

“I don’t really know and we’re a bit in the dark about that as well. I think the clubs themselves aren’t too sure what’s going on so it’s hard for them to give us any information when they probably don’t know themselves. It’s a unique situation, it’s never really happened before.”

Raggett will be a man in-demand this summer if Norwich opt to let him leave the club on a free transfer.