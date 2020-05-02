Reading winger garath McCleary has admitted he is open to a move to oxford united, as per a report by berkshire live.

The experienced wideman came close to joining the League One side last summer but a move didn’t materialise.

McCleary, who is 32 years old, is out of contract at the Madejski Stadium at the end of next month and is expected to move on from the Championship outfit on a free transfer. He has made just 16 appearances this season, 11 of which have come in the league.

He signed for the Royals in the Premier League in 2012 from Nottingham Forest and has since played 262 games for the club, scoring 24 goals.

McCleary played for Oxford as a youngster but started his career with spells in non-league at Oxford City, Slough Town and Bromley and earned a move to Forest in 2008.

He was part of the Reds’ side promoted from League One during his first year at the club and established himself as a first-team regular at the City Ground in the Championship.

McCleary played 123 games for Forest and chipped in with 13 goals before getting his switch to the top flight with Reading eight years ago.

The pacey winger could now be set for a move back to Oxford this summer if Karl Robinson’s side rekindle their interest. The U’s were sat in 3rd in League One before the season was brought to a halt, two points behind Rotherham United in the automatic promotion places.