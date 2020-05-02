Middlesbrough want current loanees Patrick Roberts and Harold Moukoundi for next season, as per a report by the Gazette live.

The duo have been on loan at the Riverside Stadium since the January transfer window from Manchester City and Saint Etienne respectively.

Roberts, who is 23 years old, is way down the pecking order with the Premier League champions and is likely to be offloaded again in the summer. He joined City in 2015 from Fulham for a fee of around £12 million and also been loaned out to Celtic, Girona and Norwich City in the past.

The ex-England Under-20 international made three appearances for Boro before the season was brought to a halt but they saw enough to want him again for the next campaign.

Moukoundi has slotted in nicely into Middlesbrough defence since his switch from the French Ligue 1 this past winter. The 22 year old, who is a Cameroon international with a single cap under his belt, could leave Saint Etienne this summer for more opportunities elsewhere.

He signed for his parent club in 2019 after impressing for Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre but was loaned out to Boro for more game time.

Middlesbrough were sat in 19th in the table when the season was halted in early March, two points above the relegation zone.

It has been a tough first year in the dugout for Woodgate but getting Roberts and Moukoundi back for the next campaign would be a major boost to their chances of success.