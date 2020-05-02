Middlesbrough are using the break away from football to plan for summer recruitment, as per a report by the gazette live.

Their boss Jonathan Woodgate is using the lockdown period to plot potential transfer targets.

Boro have a number of senior players out of contract this summer, such as George Friend, Jonny Howson and Rudy Gestede, meaning it will be a transition period for the Championship side.

Woodgate has endured a tough first year at the helm at the Riverside but they have stuck by him. He has said, as per the Gazette Live: “Recruitment is going to be vital for us. You look back to the start of last season, we got rid of six or seven and brought in three, so it’s always going to be difficult.

“I’ve been doing a lot of recruitment work (during lockdown) and speaking to the recruitment department regularly.

“I’ve been watching players who the recruitment team have watched and we’ve all been forming an opinion – we might have different views on those players so we have discussions. I just want to make sure we’re ready for when things get going again.”

Middlesbrough were sat in 19th position when the season was brought a halt in early March, just two points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play.

Woodgate will be hoping to put more of his own stamp on the squad over the coming months and build a more competitive squad for next term, whenever that will be.