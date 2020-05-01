The Chuckle Brothers famous phrase ‘To me, to you’ was mangled in a meme related to the COVID-19 issue of social distancing into ‘Two metre, to you’ and it is social distancing that is now rightly mangling football as society looks to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic. The thing is, as uncertainty is brought in some quarters, certainty comes from others such as that offered by the revealing of Rick Parry’s letter in the Mail Online.

The EFL has, as has Parry, always been clear in their intention to see the three campaigns play out to their natural ends. That is something that Parry continues to push in the body of the letter that has been sent to all 71 clubs under the EFL flag. The key point in the letter is just this with Parry saying: “Whilst there is still no further clarity on a return of EFL matches, the objective remains to play the remaining fixtures for the 2019-20 campaign at the current 71 EFL grounds.”

His letter goes on to detail that plans are in place, or have at least been under consideration, to have the season restarted in an orderly and structured way. On this Parry’s letter states: “Some progress has been made in respect of planning how matches may take place, with draft operational plans put before the board at this week’s meeting.” The areas that this concerns includes stadium preparation, the adequate provision of medical facilities and support and also the ensuring that all those present are adequately protected from the COVID-19 virus.

On the topic of medical support, he also stresses that cover at behind-closed-door games could be provided by St John Ambulance teams after the service “has indicated it would be in a position to work with club medical teams to provide medical cover on matchdays.” This comes as welcome news for those who have been worried that bringing football back could possibly remove medical teams from frontline NHS service and their fight against the coronavirus.