Football in England has slowly withered away to where it stands at this moment in time thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary reactions to it. All that remains are the top four, full-time leagues. Beneath that, nothing – all campaigns have ended. With doubt at to what happens next, at least there’s some certainty for Leeds United fans according to news from The Guardian’s David Hynter.

The EFL had always stated its intent to preserve the integrity of their competition by seeing each of their three leagues, the Championship, League One and League Two, through to a natural conclusion. Yet, in these most strange of strange times, reality conspires against hope and news came through last night that such a conclusion might not be on the cards due to the testing logistics needed to ensure a safe return.

What with the Dutch, Belgian and French leagues all deciding to call it a day, there was palpable fear in some Leeds United fans that English football might follow suit. The most conspiratorial thinkers amongst the Whites supporter base pointed to how they thought that the EFL wanted to keep Leeds United in the Championship as a cash-cow.

However, the Guardian’s Hynter says that the EFL’s “preferred contingency” for what would happen to the Sky Bet Championship is that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion would be promoted automatically to the Premier League. Rather than end it there, they are also looking to instigate a three-game playoff series to determine the last of the promotion slots.

These games would be played as single-leg semi-finals and a one-off final as usual. However, for Leeds United fans all this is immaterial. For them, uncertainty is removed and the Whites can look forward to planning for a return to English football’s top-tier after a 16-year absence.