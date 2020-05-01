Leicester City are monitoring Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as per the bleacher report.

The Foxes have identified the Whites’ star as a potential replacement for if Wilfred NDidi if signed by a bigger club this summer.

Phillips, who is 24 years old, is one of Leeds’ prized assets and is bound to be attracting interest from the Premier League over the coming months.

The central midfielder has played an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa’s sides’ rise to the top of the Championship this season having helped them get to the Play-Offs last year.

However, the Yorkshire club may be sweating over his long-term future at the club if they are not playing in the top flight next term.

Phillips has proven he is one of the hottest properties outside of the Premier League and has now made 173 appearances for Leeds since rising up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch.

Leicester have swooped to sign James Maddison and James Justin from the second tier over recent seasons from Norwich City and Luton Town respectively and are no strangers to seeking out talent from the Football League.

The Foxes are currently 3rd in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Manchester City and could potentially turn Phillips’ head if Leeds are not promoted soon.

The Whites’ fans will be desperate to keep hold of their starlet, but if NDidi is lured away from the King Power Stadium by one of Europe’s elites this summer, then Leicester could turn to Phillips.