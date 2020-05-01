ten years have passed since LLOYD SAM LEFT CHARLTON ATHLETIC AND JOINED LEEDS UNITED.

The winger had risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and had been a key player for the Addicks.

Sam, who is a Ghana international, played for Charlton in the Premier League, Championship and League One during his time with the London side.

He was tipped for a bright future in the game as a youngster and had loan spells away at Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday and Southend United.

Sam left the Addicks after making 132 appearances in 2010 and signed for Leeds. He spent two years at Elland Road in the second tier but was loaned out to Notts County before leaving the Yorkshire side on a permanent basis.

The wide man moved to America and joined New York Red Bulls in August 2012 and spent four years with the Major League Soccer outfit. He scored 24 goals and gained 22 assists in 126 games for the Metros.

Sam left New York Red Bulls in 2016 and had a year with rivals DC United, where he had an impressive season after racking up five goals and 12 assists.

He moved back to England for a brief stint at AFC Wimbledon in March 2018 but was released at the end of his short-term contract.

Where is he now?

The experienced winger is now back in America playing for USL Championship side Miami FC having joined them in January 2019. Brazilian legend Ronaldo is a co-owner of the club.