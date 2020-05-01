Chile international gonzalo jara spent five years playing in England from 2009 to 2014.

The defender had spells with West Brom, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Jara, who has made 115 caps for his country, was brought to the UK when the Baggies paid a fee of around $3 million to lure him to the Hawthorns from Colo Colo. He took the number 36 shirt.

Prior to his move, he had risen up through the youth ranks of C.D Huachipato.

He helped the Midlands side gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season a the club under Roberto di Matteo. The right-back was then part of the West Brom who finished in an impressive 11th place in the top flight in the campaign after.

However, Jara was loaned out to the second tier to Brighton and Hove Albion and then Nottingham Forest over the next couple of seasons.

He then signed for Forest on a permanent basis in 2013 and penned a one-year deal the City Ground.

Jara called time on his spell in England after that year and moved to Germany for a season with Mainz 05 before returning to Chile five years ago.

Where is he now?

The defender played for Club Universidad de Chile and Estudiantes de La Plate after returning to his native country.

Jara, who is now 34 years old, plays in Mexico these days for Liga MX side Morelia, of whom he signed for this year. They finished 7th last year.