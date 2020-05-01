The EFL have formed a new contingency plan for the Championship play-offs even if the season isn’t completed as reported by The Guardian.

There is currently much uncertainty throughout the football world due to the Coronavirus pandemic and speculation has been rife as to how the season will be concluded or if it is indeed possible for it to be completed.

New plans from the EFL suggest their preferred option would be to promote Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion whilst the play-offs would be contested by the four teams who currently occupy them in one-off legs to ultimately determine who will be the third team to win promotion.

The play-off semi-finals would see Fulham face Preston and Brentford take on Nottingham Forest and could be played as one-off ties on neutral turf behind closed doors, rather than the usual two legs.

There is still hope that the Premier League season could be played to a conclusion which may mean that three teams would be relegated from the top division in place of the three promoted sides.

The Championship is seen as somewhat of a middle ground scenario in that they are better placed financially to somehow finish the season in some respect whereas in League One and League Two, the prospect of completing games behind closed doors would be a huge drain on finances.

Should the top flight be allowed to be completed this would be the preferred option as the relegation places would be resolved. Talks of concluding seasons on sporting merit would not be welcome due to there being such tight margins in the Premier League’s bottom five or six teams and the financial aspects of relegation being catastrophic.

There would be the option of freezing relegation from the Premier League and allowing promotion from the Championship but a 23-team top division could also bring its own issues for the next campaign with fixture congestion a possibility,