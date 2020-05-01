Charlton’s players and staff received their wages for April yesterday, according to Director Marian Mihail in an interview with the club’s official website.

Tanhoon Nimer the club’s major shareholder had promised investment into the club by the end of April. Nimer has been in a civil war with the now axed chairman Matt Southall for the control of the club since the start of March. Mihail says that funds will definitely need to be injected in May.

“The club’s wages were paid on April 30th,” said Mihail. “We all thought funds were needed in April, which is why Tahnoon Nimer said he would put funds into the club by then. However, we were able to get through the month without an injection or loan. This was very close and funding will definitely be needed in May. Tahnoon Nimer knows this and remains committed to injecting funds when the football club needs it. I mentioned last week, injecting large additional funds is not viable for Tahnoon Nimer at the moment with uncertainties around the EFL investigation, the ex-directors potential unpicking of the takeover and the presence of Mr Southall.

The club’s take over by ESI is still yet to be ratified by the EFL with a misconduct investigation having been opened up into the takeover by the league. Claudiu Florica and Marian Mihail were added to the board following the departure of Southall and Jonathan Heller. Asked if they had both passed the owners and directors test Mihail said “We’ve received some formal feedback from the EFL, they have processed and approved my application. We are still waiting on the formal feedback on Claudiu’s application, but expect this very soon.”

Nimer has said on a number of occasions that he will not invest into Charlton while Matt Southall remains involved in the club. Southall has been removed from the club’s board and would not be able to access any funds injected. Mihail refused to comment on that directly but did say the following “Injecting large additional funds is not viable at the moment with uncertainties around the EFL investigation, the ex-directors potential unpicking of the takeover and the presence of Mr Southall.”

“Indeed, even in the last few days Mr Southall and Mr Amis have submitted new invoices. However, they will not be paid as we either couldn’t find a contract or proof of work/order. I know myself, Claudiu and all the Charlton fans, players and staff hope that Tahnoon Nimer and Mr Southall can put their differences aside and make a good decision for this club.”

All in all it still leaves the fans of the club without clarity on the future of Charlton Athletic.