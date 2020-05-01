For Leeds United fans, the current suspension of football is like that itch that refuses to go away. Every day seems to bring about a new scenario which could set the Whites promotion prospects back a step. When that happens, back comes that itch and the scratching starts. As it stands, there is no cream or salve which will provide relief.

With football frozen, as it has been since mid-March, Leeds sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and are seven points clear of Fulham who heads the chasing playoff pack. That, under normal circumstances, should provide a degree of reassurance to ant United fans who would be worried about a collapse denying a return to the Premier League.

The problem is, these are not normal times and we are not experiencing normal circumstances. Everything is strange and that applies to football. English football only has the top four leagues operational; all football below League Two has folded in their season. In fact, there are rumblings that the majority of League One and League Two clubs want to do the same.

Even yesterday evening came reports that Sky Bet Championship players had been told that their season is likely over and done with. The reason for that – the logistics behind testing for COVID-19 proving too onerous a task to fulfil. Cue an ever-creeping doubt.

That news stacks up against the falling league dominoes from Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, Holland’s Eredivisie and France’s Ligue 1 and 2 competitions. All these league set-ups have had enough and have folded their current campaigns. Around Europe, others from the ‘Big Five’ stand firm with Germany, France and Italy still hoping to complete their respective top-tier leagues.

Yet, even then comes doubt with France’s premier, Emmanuel Macron, applying governmental pressure on these football organisations to fold in their seasons to create a European harmonisation when it comes to a football response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When news such as this seeps out, it is natural that fans begin to doubt what will happen with football.

The bottom line is this – Leeds United’s promotion aspirations rest on the aligning of the stars and the celestial heavens being in the right position at the right time.