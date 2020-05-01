Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jamie O’Hara has offered his views on the current situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic and the resumption of the football season an in interview with TalkSport.

O’Hara has called for the Premier League season and all of the EFL to be scrapped and to make plans for a new season when it is deemed safe to do so.

The footballer-turned pundit has claimed that next season should see a 22-team Premier League with the top two from the Championship in Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion being promoted but nobody being relegated from the top flight.

He admits it would be a tough decision, in particular for the four teams currently occupying the Championship play-off spots who still harbour hopes of gaining an automatic promotion place even though Leeds and West Brom hold a healthy advantage.

“Footballers, for me, are not Guinea pigs. You can’t expect footballers to come back just to make everyone else feel better and all the big wigs get the money,” O’Hara said.

“The health and safety of the players and everyone else involved with the teams is paramount. I don’t think you can push people down the leagues and relegate them.”

“Using points per game to determine final positions doesn’t work for me because we know that football is so unpredictable and so many teams can win games you think they might not have won,” he continued.

“I said this at the start of the pandemic and the best-case scenario is we find a vaccine and we come out of this and get back, but that hasn’t happened yet.”

“I think you make Liverpool champions and there’s no-one relegated,” he explained. “Leeds and West Brom come up and five teams go down the next season.

O’Hara certainly makes a valid point regarding the resumption of the season with the player’s health and wellbeing of paramount importance and few would argue that over the course of the season so far that Leeds and West Brom have been the two best teams in the Championship.