Kemar roofe has admitted he would be open to a return to leeds united one day, as per a report by fourfourtwo.

Eyebrows were raised when he made the move from Elland Road to Anderlecht in August last year.

Roofe, who is 27 years old, has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for the Belgian Pro League side this season.

He joined Leeds in July 2016 and became a key player for the Yorkshire side, scoring 32 goals in 122 games in all competitions.

Roofe had previously been on the books at West Brom and Oxford United before Garry Monk signed him for the Whites.

He has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Leeds, as per FourFourTwo: “If the opportunity was right, I’d never say no. It was massively hard to leave. I was settled and all the fans were incredible, but my contract was up and it’s part of football.

“The ideal world would have been getting promoted at Leeds and staying there in the Premier League, but it wasn’t to be. It might still happen for them- it would be amazing.”

Roofe scored 14 goals to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side get to the Play-Offs last season: “I’ve watched the Amazon documentary and it brings back all the memories- the blood, sweat and tears that we put into it, then the bad ending.

“It was painful then, and it was painful to watch it again. I missed the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Derby due to injury, and it was horrible. There was nothing I could do to affect it.”

Roofe now plays alongside the likes of Vincent Kompany and Samir Nasri at Anderlecht, but could he ever return to Leeds in the future?