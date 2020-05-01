An important transfer update surrounding West Bromwich Albion’s Matheus Pereira has been revealed over his summer transfer as reported by Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

West Brom are obliged to make the move permanent this summer as per the terms in his loan contract but they have now reportedly asked his parent club Sporting Lisbon for more time to pay the remaining fee for him.

The Baggies were due to pay the transfer fee to the Portuguese outfit by the end of May but due to the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the Championship side have explained the situation and Sporting have accepted their request due to the good relationship between the two clubs.

Pereira has been a revelation at the Hawthorns this season scoring six goals and contributing 16 assists in his first season in English football and Bilic has previously confirmed they would have exercised the option to buy him anyway due to the impact he has had for the Midlands side.

This recent news has caused some concern amongst the Albion faithful but it is believed that West Brom just simply want more time to complete the transfer and that they are still very much determined to make the Brazilian a permanent Albion player.

Sporting have been accepting in their response despite the financial pressure it would put on them with every club in world football facing an uncertain future due to the Coronavirus.

Pereira’s move to the Hawthorns would have gone through automatically had the season been allowed to reach a conclusion but for now its certainly more a case of “when” as opposed to “if” the transfer will be completed.