BRADFORD CITY HAVE RELEASED FORMER BARNSLEY WINGER DYLAN MOTTLEY-HENRY, AS ANNOUNCED BY THEIR OFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE.

The Bantams have also confirmed loanees Callum Cooke, Dylan Connolly and Jamie Devitt have returned Peterborough United, AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool respectively.

Mottley-Henry, who is 22 years old, re-joined the League Two side on a short-term deal in the January transfer window and made seven appearances in all competitions before the season was brought to a halt.

The pacey wide man will now have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer.

Bradford’s statement read: “Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the 2019/20 season and its conclusion, Bradford City is in no position to extend the aforementioned deals indefinitely. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all four players for their efforts and services this season.”

Mottley-Henry started his career at Bradford and rose up through their youth ranks. He played twice for their first-team in his first spell at the club before loan spells away at Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue.

He was released by the Bantams in 2016 and subsequently joined fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley. However, his opportunities at Oakwell were limited and he was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town before leaving the club.

Mottley-Henry linked back up with Bradford this past winter but has seen his contract there cut short. Stuart McCall’s side have informed him now to give him a head-start in his search for a new club for next season.