West Bromwich Albion players have been in talks over a return to training as they look ahead to the hopeful resumption of the current season as reported by the Express & Star.

Albion’s management team – including head coach Slaven Bilic and technical director Luke Dowling – held talks to discuss when their players should report for duty with some Premier League sides already having made plans including social distancing measures.

Bilic is quoted as previously saying that he requires around three weeks to ensure his players are in peak physical condition for the resumption of the season.

However, with no definitive answer of when the season will be starting once again, the Croatian is wary of allowing his players to return too soon with no date in sight.

The West Brom hierarchy believe that a return would be beneficial to the squad to boost their morale with training in isolation at home bound to be taking its toll on them.

There are discussions regarding groups of two or three players training together whilst adhering to social distancing regulations.

In recent days, there have been a number of conflicting reports as to whether the Championship season will even be completed at all.

The EFL have continually reiterated their desire to complete the season for the integrity and morality of the game but with the Coronavirus still a looming presence and although improvements to the current situation have been seen there is still a long way to go.

Testing of players would need to be considered before the resumption could even take place and with a lack of testing for NHS and frontline workers, this could cause a huge case of conflict should footballers be seen to be receiving preferential treatment.

West Brom are certainly looking at the best interests of their players and a return to training would be a boost for their squad, as long as the rules are adhered to.