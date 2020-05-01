Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has offered words of encouragement in relation to the promotion battle facing his side and West Bromwich Albion in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

Despite recent speculation about whether the current season will be completed, Kinnear believes that this is still a realistic option with Leeds one point ahead of second-placed West Brom in the race for promotion.

Last week, both the French and Dutch Football Associations ended their seasons, with the latter cancelling all promotions and relegations however PSG were awarded the French title as confirmed yesterday.

The precedents that are being set by different countries and how they are approaching the situation will, of course, be unsettling and concerning to the likes of Leeds and West Brom who will be eager for clarity on their futures.

Kinnear said in his column: “In European football, the decisions of the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 to end their seasons prematurely may have dismayed many Leeds United fans, however in the same week the UK Government have stated the importance of a return to professional sport as a key pillar in part of a return to a ‘new normal’.”

The Leeds CEO also went on to reveal how he believes that there is no way that his side will not be promoted even if the season isn’t able to come to a conclusion.

“If, within the next six weeks, heavy industry, education, constructions and public transport can all enjoy a controlled and phased return to a new normality, then it cannot be beyond the wit of man to engineer a similar return for competitive football where regular testing, rigorous medical supervision and environmental control are all significantly easier to implement.”

“We should, therefore, be looking toward the resolve of the German, Italian and Spanish leagues who remain committed to complete the 2019/20 season.”

“Importantly though, if the public health environment deteriorates and makes a return to play impossible, we should be reassured by the UEFA guidance that leagues should then be settled based on ‘sporting merit’.”

“In this scenario, despite considerable creative thought, I have yet to be able to contrive a rational methodology that places Leeds United anywhere but inside the top two.”