Football is currently suspended, it has been for the past six-or-so weeks. There are rumblings about how it should restart, plans are being plotted behind closed doors. There are also rumoured rumblings that EFL leagues will fold. It’s a complicated maze, so it seems. Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear, in his ‘programme notes’ for the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP), gives his views on the situation.

United currently sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship table and do so with a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd and with just nine games left in order to complete their centenary campaign. Fans sit a little worried that, with top-tier leagues folding around them (the Dutch Eredivisie, the Belgian Jupiler Pro and French Ligues 1 and 2) that the Premier League could do so and…well promotion denied.

Kinnear has strong views on the situation regarding football and what should happen. He says that “it cannot be beyond the wit of man” to bring football back and put measures in place to ensure that football’s return is both safe and controlled. In order to do so, Kinnear writes in the YEP that English football should “be looking toward the resolve of the German, Italian and Spanish leagues who remain committed to complete the 2019/20 season.”

That may well be the case, that these leagues do want to resist the tumbling of dominoes around them but there is some movement at government level in Europe to end football as it currently stands, which is something we commented on here. Should government pressure come to bear down and the seasons simply end as is, Kinnear says that reassurance should come from UEFA guidance which suggests “that leagues should then be settled based on ‘sporting merit’.”

Should a resolution on that basis be the case, like France, has done with Ligues 1 and 2, then there is no way that Leeds cannot go up as champions from the Sky Bet Championship. It might not be the ideal way fans might have wanted promotion but it’s fairer than the Premier League closing shop and denying relegation and promotion as the Eredivisie did in Holland.