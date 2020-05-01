Dean WINDASS BELIEVES SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY BOSS GARRY MONK WILL MANAGE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AGAIN, AS PER A REPORT BY THE SHEFFIELD STAR.

The former Hull City striker knows the Owls’ boss from lining up against him during their playing days in the Football League.

Monk, who has previously managed the likes of Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Birmingham City, made a decent start to life as manager of Wednesday earlier this season but his side have since slipped down the Championship table.

They currently sit 15th in the league having been in the Play-Offs at New Year. Windass has said, as per the Sheffield Star: “I am sure that he believes in his own ability. Again, not just because of what’s gone on at Sheffield Wednesday, with players and staff- he might want to bring his own staff as well. Manager’s like to bring people in that they can trust. He’ll want to mix it up and do it the way he wants to do it.”

“He’s very ambitious and like every manager wants to manage in the Premier League and I’m sure Garry Monk wants to do that.”

Monk has previously tasted management in the top flight with Swansea City five years ago.

Windass’ son, Josh, is currently on loan at Wednesday from Wigan Athletic. On his future, Dean said: “If he (Monk) wants to sign our Josh on a permanent, he’ll have to sort out a deal with Wigan, the same with Connor Wickham at Crystal Palace; will he want to bring him in full-time?

“I’m sure next year when the season finishes, Garry will be glad to get his own stamp, bring his own players in, because they are a massive football club.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s last game was a 5-0 defeat to Brentford at Griffin Park on 7th March.