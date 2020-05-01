Nigel ADKINS HAS BEEN LINKED WITH THE VACANT LUTON TOWN JOB OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS.

The Hatters are currently manager-less after parting company with Graeme Jones last week and are in need of a new boss to lead them into the summer and next season.

Adkins, who is 55 years old, is available after leaving fellow Championship side Hull City at the end of the last campaign and is edging towards a year out of the dugout.

The ex-goalkeeper and physiotherapist has overseen over 500 games as a manager to date.

He took over at the KCOM Stadium in December 2017 when the Tigers were in a relegation battle in the second tier and steadied the ship to keep them up that year. His side then flirted with the Play-Offs last term before eventually finishing a creditable 13th place.

Adkins’ managed Scunthorpe United from 2006 to 2010 and guided to the Iron to two promotions from League One during that time.

He then moved onto Southampton ten years ago and won back-to-back promotions with the Saints from the third tier to the Premier League. However, he was harshly sacked by them and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino in January 2013.

His following spells at Reading and Sheffield United didn’t go to plan but Adkins reinstated his reputation at Hull.

Luton’s current situation is precarious with them currently in the relegation zone in the Championship. Adkins is a decent option for them to rally the troops, bring in his own players and take the club forward over the next few seasons, regardless of if they are in the second tier or back in League One.