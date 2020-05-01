Jordan Rhodes is an enigma of a footballer. There’s a player in there and a good one at that, but the 30-year-old striker has frustratingly not shown that over the last couple of seasons. However, Football Insider writes that Celtic remain interested in landing the Scottish frontman whenever the next transfer window reopens and have been given a boost in their interest,

Across his career, Rhodes has certainly shown that he knows where the back of the net is with 208 goals in 479 career appearances. He’s been most prolific at Huddersfield (86 goals in 147 games) and Blackburn (84 goals in 169 games) in a career that has seen him rack up over £30 million in transfer fees.

Sheffield Wednesday were one of those sides who went in big for Rhodes, paying £10.5 million to bring him to Hillsborough from Middlesbrough at the start of the July 2017 transfer window. His time in South Yorkshire has seen him fail to light up his game with goals, Rhodes having just 13 in 70 appearances for the Owls. Three of those goals came this season as Wednesday resoundingly thumped Nottingham Forest 4-0 and are his only goals in 12 appearances this term.

However, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that Rhodes “is willing to take a big pay cut to force through a transfer to Celtic this summer” in a move which would see his Wednesday struggles come to an end. Veysey also writes that Rhodes is ready to take this big drop in salary “to achieve his ambition of playing for Celtic.”

A move to the Bhoys should see him regain his scoring touch for the perennial SPL winners. It could also have the knock-on effect of putting him in the shop window for Scotland selection.