Leicester city are keeping tabs on Brentford winger said benrahma, as per the bleacher report.

The Foxes have identified the Bees’ star as a potential summer transfer target.

Benrahma, who is 24 years old, has scored 10 goals and gained eight assists for Thomas Frank’s side this season, already matching his tally from the last campaign.

The Championship outfit will face a battle to hold onto his services this summer with interest expected from elsewhere. His contract at Griffin Park expires in 2022.

Benrahma joined Brentford in the summer of 2018 from Nice for a fee of just £1.5 million and has since established himself as one of their best players. He is seen as one of the brightest talents outside of the Premier League.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at NRB Bethioua, Balma SC and Colomiers before Nice snapped him up in 2013. He soon became a regular for their reserve side and later went on to make 18 appearances for their first-team, scoring three times.

The Algerian international was shipped out on loan to Angers, Gazelec Ajaccio and LB Chateauroux before Brentford spotted him and brought him to London just under two years ago.

Their transfer policy has paid dividends with Benrahma once again and they will make a hefty profit on him when he does eventually leave them.

Leicester are hoping to lure him to the King Power Stadium over the coming months as Brendan Rodgers looks to boost his attacking option ahead of next season.