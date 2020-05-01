Celtic are lining up a move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, according to a report by football insider.

The experienced forward is believed to be keen on a move to the Scottish Premiership champions this summer.

Rhodes, who is 30 years old, is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of next month and is expected to leave on a free transfer. He has made just 15 appearances in all competitions under Garry Monk, scoring three goals.

The Scotland international spent the last campaign on loan at Norwich City and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

Rhodes had spells as a youngster at Barnsley and Ipswich Town before he was snapped up by Huddersfield Town in 2009. He spent four seasons with the Terriers and scored 87 goals in 148 games to earn an £8 million move to Blackburn Rovers.

He spent three-and-a-half years at Ewood Park and bagged 85 goals in 169 appearances. He was then signed by Middlesbrough in February 2016 and played a part in their promotion to the top flight that year. However, his chances were limited in the top flight and he was subsequently loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls then signed him permanently in the summer of 2017 and he scored seven times for them in the season before last.

Rhodes’ time in South Yorkshire is coming to an end and he could now be set for a new chapter in his career at Celtic.