Football is stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic and rightly so. It has been this way since mid-March of this year and there are some rumblings that, especially the EFL leagues, will not see any action to conclude the current campaigns.

The above linked Express article states that the sheer volume of coronavirus tests needed to ensure a safe return of football, some say this is around 66,000 in number, makes it impractical to end EFL campaigns. Since football was locked down, the EFL has always maintained that they’d strive to complete their seasons to a successful conclusion.

However, 66,000 tests needing to be administered, on top of other logistical concerns, is said to be the final straw for many sides who are already facing financial hardship as COVID-19 continues to bite deeply. Last week, reports bubbled up that the majority of League One and Two sides were open to folding seasons with their eyes firmly on the financial long-term effects.

With EFL leagues thought to be on the verge of closing down until football can be brought back in a safer, more complete package the question of what becomes of the current divisional tables springs to mind. Will they be null and voided like the Dutch Eredivisie with no champion and no relegation? Or will the EFL go down the French route and maintain champions, promotion and relegation for their three competitions?

Should the latter choice be taken, le choix français if you will, and if points-per-game (ppg) were deployed as clubs currently stand, here is confirmation of what would be the final Sky Bet Championship table.

Leeds United (1.92 ppg) – 88.3pts West Bromwich Albion (1.89 ppg) – 87pts Fulham (1.73 ppg) – 79.5pts Brentford (1.62 ppg) – 74.6pts Nottingham Forest (1.62 ppg) – 74.6pts Preston North End (1.51 ppg) – 69.6pts Bristol City (1.49 ppg) – 68.4pts Millwall (1.46 ppg) – 67.1pts Cardiff City (1.46 ppg) – 67.1pts Blackburn Rovers (1.43 ppg) – 65.9pts Swansea City (1.43 ppg) – 65.9pts Derby County (1.38 ppg) – 63.4pts Queens Park Rangers (1.35 ppg) – 62.1pts Reading (1.3 ppg) – 59.7pts Sheffield Wednesday (1.3 ppg) – 59.7pts Birmingham City (1.27 ppg) – 58.4pts Stoke City (1.14 ppg) – 52.3pts Huddersfield Town (1.14 ppg) – 52.3pts Middlesbrough (1.11 ppg) – 51pts Wigan Athletic (1.11 ppg) – 51pts Wigan Athletic (1.11 ppg) – 51pts Charlton Athletic (1.05 ppg) – 48.5pts Luton Town (0.95 ppg) – 43.6pts Barnsley (0.92 ppg) – 42.3pts

The final table stays as it is now with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion promoted and Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley all relegated back to League One football. It’s obviously going t obe harsh on the likes of Fulham in 3rd and even those down to the likes of Derby in 12th who would hope a good run and good fortune would push them into a playoff place in this strangest of strange campaigns.