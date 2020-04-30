RELEASED COLCHESTER UNITED FORWARD FRANK NOUBLE’S ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE PEDIGREE WILL HELP THE PLAYER’S CAUSE AS HE BEGINS THE SEARCH FOR A NEW CLUB.

The 28-year-old Lewisham-born frontman was released by The U’s earlier this week as revealed on their official website due to the financial constraints which have been forced upon the club as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nouble chalked up 90 appearances in his two seasons at the JobServe Community Stadium, scoring 14 goals in the process. The Essex club was the 14th different English Football League side which Nouble has represented during his 11-year senior career. That wealth of experience could aid the player as he looks to find a new club once the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic has receded.

The troublesome forward is a thorn in the side of opposition defenders which is largely down to his physical attributes. Nouble has never really fallen into the ‘prolific’ category when it has come to goalscoring, but his persistence and work rate will surely be factors needed by other English Football League sides either in the games which remain this season, should the campaign resume, or throughout next season.

Despite hitting double figures just once in his senior career, some of Nouble’s best goal returns have come in each of the last three seasons. He hit 10 goals for Newport County in 2017/2018 before enjoying nine-goal and five-goal campaigns with latest club Colchester United.

Nouble may now be a free agent but you get the feeling that the player’s English Football League days are far from over. When clubs are looking for an experienced forward in the English Football League, Nouble’s name will undoubtedly enter many equations.